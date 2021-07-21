How every Sunderland player fared at York City as Cats held to a draw in third pre-season clash
Sunderland continued their pre-season campaign with a draw at National League North side York City – but how did their players perform?
Lee Johnson used the game to hand opportunities to more of his first-team squad, with Corry Evans handed a full debut in the centre of midfield and Oliver Younger starting the game at right-back.
Callum Doyle was handed another start in the fixture, but Will Grigg, Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien and Alex Pritchard all missed out.
The Black Cats were in control throughout the first half and deservedly took the lead when Dan Neil swept home Aiden McGeady’s low cross.
But Kurt Willoughby levelled shortly after the break, with Benji Kimpioka then missing a late penalty after some excellent work to win the spot kick initially.
So how did each player perform?
Here, Phil Smith takes a look at how every player fared in the clash at the York Community Stadium...