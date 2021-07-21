How every Sunderland player fared at York City as Cats held to a draw in third pre-season clash

Lee Johnson used the game to hand opportunities to more of his first-team squad, with Corry Evans handed a full debut in the centre of midfield and Oliver Younger starting the game at right-back.

Callum Doyle was handed another start in the fixture, but Will Grigg, Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien and Alex Pritchard all missed out.

The Black Cats were in control throughout the first half and deservedly took the lead when Dan Neil swept home Aiden McGeady’s low cross.

But Kurt Willoughby levelled shortly after the break, with Benji Kimpioka then missing a late penalty after some excellent work to win the spot kick initially.

So how did each player perform?

Here, Phil Smith takes a look at how every player fared in the clash at the York Community Stadium...

1. Lee Burge Rarely troubled through the contest and will have been frustrated that he and his defence weren't able to deal with the set piece early in the second half.

2. Oliver Younger Defended well throughout, without having a great deal of opportunity to break forward. Clearly more at ease in the heart of defence where he ended the game.

3. Tom Flanagan Looked comfortable enough for the most part, aside from one or two early moments and finished the game strongly, stepping up to start some attacking.

4. Callum Doyle Another extremely impressive performance. Defended with real maturity and rarely looked troubled. Tougher tests await but has made a fine start to life at Sunderland.