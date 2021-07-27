How every Sunderland player fared at Tranmere Rovers as youngsters and fringe players feature in goalless draw
Sunderland played out a goalless draw in their penultimate pre-season fixture at Tranmere Rovers – but how did their players perform?
The Black Cats had some of the better chances against the League Two side but could not find that elusive goal in a cagey friendly.
Lee Johnson named an experimental and youthful team at Prenton Park, with a number of the club’s under-23 squad given a chance to impress.
In among the young players were a smattering of senior players though, with both Bailey Wright and Will Grigg given the chance to bank some valuable minutes ahead of the League One season opener against Wigan Athletic on August 7.
It was a game of few chances although Aiden O’Brien and Dan Neil did both come close to netting for Sunderland
But how did the players perform against Tranmere? Phil Smith casts his eye over every players who played a part in the North West.