How every Sunderland player fared at Tranmere Rovers

How every Sunderland player fared at Tranmere Rovers as youngsters and fringe players feature in goalless draw

Sunderland played out a goalless draw in their penultimate pre-season fixture at Tranmere Rovers – but how did their players perform?

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 9:03 pm

The Black Cats had some of the better chances against the League Two side but could not find that elusive goal in a cagey friendly.

Lee Johnson named an experimental and youthful team at Prenton Park, with a number of the club’s under-23 squad given a chance to impress.

In among the young players were a smattering of senior players though, with both Bailey Wright and Will Grigg given the chance to bank some valuable minutes ahead of the League One season opener against Wigan Athletic on August 7.

It was a game of few chances although Aiden O’Brien and Dan Neil did both come close to netting for Sunderland

But how did the players perform against Tranmere? Phil Smith casts his eye over every players who played a part in the North West.

1. Anthony Patterson

Had one or two uncertain moments that almost let Tranmere in but in the main Johnson will no doubt have been impressed with his willingness to come off his line and above all else, his excellent distribution. Very precise, often under pressure.

Photo: FRANK REID 2020

Buy photo

2. Kenton Richardson

Defensively looked strong in the first half and the start of the second played a part in getting Sunderland further up the pitch more regularly. Played one excellent cross for O’Brien. Steady.

Photo: FRANK REID 2020

Buy photo

3. Oliver Younger

Looked very much the part at the heart of defence. Cleared set pieces well and won a lot of his duels.

Photo: Frank Reid

Buy photo

4. Bailey Wright

Took a little while to get up to sharpness after his recent injury lay-off, but for the most part was very comfortable dealing with a Tranmere frontline that created little.

Photo: Stu Forster

Buy photo
Tranmere RoversSunderlandPhil SmithBlack Cats
Next Page
Page 1 of 5