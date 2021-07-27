How every Sunderland player fared at Tranmere Rovers as youngsters and fringe players feature in goalless draw

The Black Cats had some of the better chances against the League Two side but could not find that elusive goal in a cagey friendly.

Lee Johnson named an experimental and youthful team at Prenton Park, with a number of the club’s under-23 squad given a chance to impress.

In among the young players were a smattering of senior players though, with both Bailey Wright and Will Grigg given the chance to bank some valuable minutes ahead of the League One season opener against Wigan Athletic on August 7.

It was a game of few chances although Aiden O’Brien and Dan Neil did both come close to netting for Sunderland

But how did the players perform against Tranmere? Phil Smith casts his eye over every players who played a part in the North West.

1. Anthony Patterson Had one or two uncertain moments that almost let Tranmere in but in the main Johnson will no doubt have been impressed with his willingness to come off his line and above all else, his excellent distribution. Very precise, often under pressure.

2. Kenton Richardson Defensively looked strong in the first half and the start of the second played a part in getting Sunderland further up the pitch more regularly. Played one excellent cross for O'Brien. Steady.

3. Oliver Younger Looked very much the part at the heart of defence. Cleared set pieces well and won a lot of his duels.

4. Bailey Wright Took a little while to get up to sharpness after his recent injury lay-off, but for the most part was very comfortable dealing with a Tranmere frontline that created little.