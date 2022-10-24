Jay Matete captained the young Black Cats at St George’s Park, while Niall Huggins, Abdoullah Ba, Jewison Bennette, Michut and Leon Dajaku also started the Premier League 2, Division 2 fixture.

After falling behind to a goal from former Sunderland scholar Sonny Singh, two goals from Harry Gardiner either side of half-time put Sunderland ahead, with Nathan Newell and Dajaku providing the assists.

Michut then added a third as his shot squirmed under goalkeeper Tommy Simkin 16 minutes from time, before Kahrel Reddin scored Stoke’s second to make it 3-2.

Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Huggins played 67 minutes as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury setback which has kept him sidelined for over a year.

Ba, Bennette, Michut all played 90 minutes despite coming off the bench for the first team against Burnley on Saturday.

Dajaku and Matete also played the full match against Stoke after being named on the bench for the Burnley fixture.

The win gave Sunderland just their second league win of the season and moved them up to eighth in the table.

Graeme Murty’s side will now prepare to face Newcastle on Monday, October 31 at St James’ Park.

Sunderland U21s XI: Richardson, Huggins (Kachosa 67), Crompton (Jessup 75), Johnson, Newall (Kelly 80), Matete, Ba, Michut, Bennette, Dajaku, Gardiner (Spellman 75)

