The Black Cats have paid an undisclosed fee to Everton to sign the youngster, who has signed a three-and-a-half year contract. Sunderland hold the option to trigger a further year in addition to that.Anderson is expected to provide immediate competition for places, though head coach Tony Mowbray has made clear that he is first and foremost an addition for the long term.

In his first interview with safc.com, Anderson revealed that Sunderland's development programme gave him confidence that it was the right move as he looks to start playing senior football on a regular basis.

And sharing an agency with Ballard gave him first-hand insight into how quickly you can potentially progress on Wearside.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard

"Dan Ballard and I are represented by the same agency so seeing how he's made his step, which is very similar to mine, it's a great benchmark for me," Anderson explained.

"It shows that if you get your head down and work hard, you can achieve things like that over a short term period of time. Even if it takes a bit longer, if you stick with the programme and work hard, good things will come."

Anderson has been keeping a close eye on Sunderland's development as talks between the two clubs progressed in recent times, including watching the two impressive performances against Middlesbrough in the Championship and then Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

And the 21-year-old was as impressed with what he saw off the pitch as he was two vibrant, attacking showings on it.

"It's a massive club, one that I see as a Premier League club when you look at the fanbase and the Stadium," he said.

"Watching the game against Fulham you see the away support that they had, and the derby against Middlesbrough, you can hear the fans through the TV and that gives you goosebumps.

"I can't wait to see all of that in person."