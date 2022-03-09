Jack Clarke

When asked by Football Insider for his thoughts on Clarke’s loan spell up until to that point, ex-Leeds United man Robinson said: “He should be ripping it up in League One.

“If you sign from Tottenham on loan you should be head and shoulders above everybody else.

“He has gone from the Championship to the Premier League, back down to the Championship and now down to League One. He should be looking very good at that level, let’s be honest.

“There is time on his hands but he needs to start producing consistently if he wants to make it at the top level.”

Fast forward two days and Clarke certainly made an impact during Sunderland’s game against Fleetwood Town in League at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke started in what was a dismal first-half performance from the hosts had left them staring down the barrel of a costly defeat, but some ambitious changes from Alex Neil got them back in the game.

Even so, they had been labouring in search of a winner when substitute Luke O’Nien raced onto a loose ball within fifteen minutes of his introduction.

After Elliot Embleton had cancelled out Ellis Harrison’s first-half goal a stunning strike from Clarke added the gloss to what had for the most part been a difficult night for the Black Cats.

It was a stunning strike and one that certainly answered his critics… at least for now.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs from Leeds for a reported £10million fee in 2019 but hasn’t been able to break into the first team – amid loan spells at QPR and Stoke.

Clarke was loaned straight back to Leeds on loan for the following campaign but hardly featured in the Championship.

The winger has also had loan spells at QPR and Stoke, making 14 appearances for the Potters in the second half of last season.

Clarke then joined Sunderland on loan in January under Lee Johnson before the head coach was sacked four days later.

The attacker came on as a substitute against Charlton Athletic as Alex Neil drew with Charlton Athletic at The Valley but was selected from the start against Fleetwood.

