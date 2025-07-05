Chemsedine Talbi’s potential arrival could add elite pedigree and real competition for Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s summer of ambition shows no sign of slowing. The club have agreed a package that could rise to £19.5 million for 19-year-old winger Chemsdine Talbi, prising him from Belgian giants Club Brugge in what would be a landmark deal for Kristjaan Speakman and Régis Le Bris.

It is a statement of intent – and one that could subtly reshape the balance of Sunderland’s attack with Patrick Roberts already in the building. Here, we drill down into the numbers and take a look at how the attacker could fit into Sunderland’s squad and what it means for Roberts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What the data tells us about Talbi

Talbi’s underlying data explains the excitement. Across last season, he played 2,357 senior minutes and finished with seven goals and five assists across all competitions, returning an expected-goals figure of 8.26 and firing 54 shots, 44 per cent of which hit the target.

According to DataMB’s global database, the Moroccan-Belgian ranks in the 95th percentile for key passes among wingers outside Europe’s top seven leagues, sits in the 93rd percentile for overall attacking actions and the 92nd for progressive carries, and he is also in the 89th percentile for non-penalty goals and the 84th for successful dribbles.

He attempted 101 crosses – roughly four a game – while maintaining an 80 per cent pass-completion rate despite that high-risk output, and he averaged more than three progressive runs and 12 touches in the opposition box every 90 minutes. Put simply, he is already an elite creator and finisher in his peer group.

Comparing style and impact: Roberts vs Talbi

The stylistic contrast to Roberts is where things get interesting. Talbi operates high and wide on the right, isolates full-backs, then darts inside to finish or slide a final pass; he is a direct, penalty-box-minded wide forward. Talbi has also played some football on the left, cutting in on his right foot. This level of versatility could prove attractive. Roberts, by contrast, is Sunderland’s connector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 28, the former Manchester City forward drops earlier in the phase, beats the press with mazy dribbles, and slides passes into the final third. His dribble volume – around six-and-a-half take-ons per 90 – dwarfs Talbi’s, and he averaged more progressive passes per game (5.5 to Talbi’s 3.5). Roberts, though, is less decisive close to the goal.

He managed two league goals last term but did supply eight Championship assists, illustrating his value as a chance-builder rather than a finisher. The contrast between the two players is interesting. At a very basic glance, Talbi is more of a goal threat, whereas Roberts is more influential during build-up play.

Context matters: top-tier vs second-tier football

Another key point is the level at which both players were performing. Roberts' numbers come from the second tier of English football, a notoriously physical and demanding league, but still below Premier League standard. Talbi, by contrast, was playing in the Belgian Pro League, the top division in the country, and featured in European competition.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talbi appeared regularly in the Champions League last season – an experience that few in Sunderland’s current squad can match. That level of exposure and pressure offers a significant foundation for adapting to the demands of English top-flight football. The winger ended the season with 11 appearances in the Champions League with two goals and an assist under his belt in Europe’s best club competition.

Why both could thrive under Le Bris

For Le Bris, the attraction is flexibility. In a 4-3-3, Talbi could play high on the right touchline, stretching play and running beyond the last defender. If you need a deeper option on the right flank with a greater level of control, perhaps the ambition, then Roberts could be your man.

Roberts can carry the ball from deeper as a half-space playmaker, with Talbi’s strengths more revolving around arriving late in the box. Crucially, the signing means that Roberts’ workload can be managed, something Sunderland were keen to do in the Championship last season.

The intensity of the Premier League and the 38-game slog demand rotation; having two contrasting right-wing profiles simply allows Sunderland to tailor their game plan to the opposition. Meanwhile, Roberts’ experience could prove vital in such a young squad, and a level of continuity is usually needed when moving from one division to the next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talbi’s numbers show end-product and upside; Roberts’ track record offers craft and control. Together, they could hand Sunderland the equilibrium every promoted club craves: youth married to experience, explosiveness balanced by guile. In a Premier League season where margins are thin, that blend could prove to be important.