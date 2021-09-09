Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin have been away with England’s under-19 and under-20 sides respectively, with the former playing 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Italy at St George's Park last week.

Doyle then travelled with the under-19s squad for a friendly in Germany, which ended 1-1, with the defender coming off the bench for the final 23 minutes.

Cirkin, meanwhile, was an unused substitute as England Under-20s beat Romania 6-1 at St George’s Park.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Doyle playing for England Under-19s against Germany Under-19s.

Niall Huggins received game time as he played 90 minutes for Wales Under-21s in a goalless Euro Under-21s Championship qualifier in Moldova and came off the bench in a 4-0 win over Bulgaria in Sofia.

Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan were also called up by Australia and Northern Ireland respectively.

Flanagan came off the bench for a 4-1 World Cup qualifier win in Lithuania last week.

The defender then played 90 minutes in a 1-0 friendly win in Estonia before being named on the bench for a qualifier against Switzerland at Windsor Park, which finished goalless.

Wright travelled with the Australia squad to Doha and Vietnam capital Hanoi for World Cup qualifiers against China and Vietnam.

Both Doha and Vietnam are on the UK’s amber list, meaning Wright won't have to self isolate if he displays a negative Covid-19 test.

The other three Sunderland players who travelled abroad, Doyle, Huggins and Flanagan will also have to display negative Covid-19 tests before rejoining their Black Cats team-mates in training.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.