Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins are starting their eighth consecutive season in the Championship and finished 17th in the second tier last term.

They were beaten 2-1 at Hull on the opening day of the campaign, after conceding in the last minute, and will be hoping to bounce back in front of their own fans.

To find out more we caught up with Jordan Jones from our sister title Bristol World on our latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring for Bristol City (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s the mood like at Bristol City ahead of their meeting with Sunderland?

JJ: “I think it’s going to be a massive crowd. I’m not sure how many fans Sunderland are bringing but from Bristol City’s perspective it’s a massive game because it’s flag day for Bristol City.

“It means that loads of Bristol City fans bring a load of flags and there are mates’ rate tickets and things like that, so it’s looking like it will be the biggest crowd of Nigel Person’s tenure. I think they are pushing for 24,000.

“Being a newly promoted team, even though Sunderland are a big club, I think Bristol City will be expecting to get a win here.

“It’s not one of those games when I think they would settle for a draw. When a newly promoted team comes you have to be winning those games.”

How do you expect them to line up?

JJ: “It’s a back three and and wing-backs, two central midfielders and then like a No 10.

“On the opening day of the season Andreas Weimann, who was the No 10 last year, played up front and they played Alex Scot in the No 10 position.

“One player who could come in is Nahki Wells but he doesn’t seem to get a run of starts and there has been a lot of speculation about him leaving.”

Who are their key players?

JJ: “Andi Weimann scored 22 Championship goals last season and will probably play up front.

“They also have Alex Scott. I would easily say that he will be a fully-fledged England international within the next five years.

“There have been reports this week, take them with a pinch of salt, that Man United have enquired about him and Leeds and Spurs had interest in him earlier this year.

“He is a quality player and is only 18 years of age.”

Former Sunderland player Antoine Semenyo is out injured – how big of a blow is that?

JJ: “He will be a massive miss on Saturday.

"He suffered the injury while on international duty for Ghana so it just shows how far he’s come because he got injured while on international duty. Obviously he has got one eye on playing at the World Cup for Ghana as well.

“He’s a quality player, I’m not sure how he was at Sunderland, but eight goals and 12 assists last season when he was partnering Chris Martin up front is where his future lies.

"His future is as a striker.”

What is your predicted line-up?