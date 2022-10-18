Mowbray spent five and a half years at Rovers before leaving at the end of last season following an eighth-place finish.

Jon Dahl Tomasson replaced Mowbray in the dugout, with Blackburn sitting fifth in the table after 15 league games this campaign.

To find out more we caught up with Scott Sumner from Rovers fanzine 4,000 Holes on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Ben Brereton Diaz celebrates after scoring for Blackburn. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

How would you assess Blackburn’s start to the season?

SS: “It’s really been strange because if you look at the sequence of the last 10 games they have all gone won, lost, won, lost.

“We haven’t drawn a game all season which is kind of working out well because there has been a big contrast between wins and losses.

“There have been some great wins in there against some decent teams like Watford and West Brom at the start, and Rotherham was 3-0.

“But then the losses have been absolutely terrible, like the last two Tuesdays away to Cardiff and Wigan have just been dire performances.

“That sequence of results really does reflect the performances but overall we can’t complain.

“We didn’t think we’d be as high as fifth at this point in the season.”

What sort of reception will Mowbray get on his return to Ewood Park?

SS: “He’s very well respected.

“He’ll get a very warm reception tomorrow for what he’s done for the club.

“He picked us up in a really bad position and right at the bottom of the Championship. We did get relegated at the end of that season but to get us back in one season in League One you have to give him huge credit for that.

“Beyond that he turned us into a stable Championship club. We generally always finish mid-table.

“Last season was the one where it seemed like it was all coming together and we might get a play-off push. We were up to second in January and it was kind of unthinkable at that time.

“But we had to get in the play-offs at least and finished eighth.”

What do Rovers fans think of Jon Dahl Tomasson?

SS: “It was a surprisingly positive appointment.

“Before Mowbray there was a succession of really bad appointments and managers which didn’t last long.

”It was the exciting European choice, we don’t usually go for a foreign manager. He’s won two championships with Malmo in the Swedish league.

“He’s a youngish coach with fresh ideas and he’s really connected with the supporters in a positive way.”

“Obviously winning matches helps and he’s made a really positive impression.”

Who are Blackburn’s key players?

SS: “Brereton Diaz obviously gets all the headlines because of all the goals.

“Probably the most important player is the oldest player in Daniel Ayala at centre-half, he’s just been a rock. But he’s got his problems with injuries and missed the game at the weekend.

“Thomas Kaminski in goal is having to learn to play out from the back but made an incredible save at Middlesbrough at the weekend.”

What’s your predicted line-up?