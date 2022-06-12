Since taking charge in February, Sunderland tasted defeat just once under Neil and secured themselves a playoff place - one that would eventually lead to promotion at Wembley.

Neil’s record at Sunderland ranked alongside the very best across the country with only two managers having a better record than him across the season.

But just who were those managers and just how does Neil’s record whilst in the Stadium of Light dugout compare across England?

With the Black Cats set to embark on their first season back in the Championship since 2018, here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s Points Per Game (PPG) under Neil last season compares with the very best managers across the country.

1. Scott Parker (1.91 PPG) Parker guided the Cherries back to the Premier League in his first season in charge of Bournemouth.

2. Thomas Tuchel (1.95 PPG) Chelsea finished 2nd in a very strong Premier League this season and despite all their off-field troubles, Tuchel helped deliver a good league finish for the Blues ahead of their new era.

3. Liam Manning (1.96 PPG) A late change of manager didn't derail MK Dons this year as Manning guided them to 3rd place. An agonising playoff semi-final defeat means the Dons will be one of the favourites for promotion next season.

4. Marco Silva (1.95 PPG) Fulham were expected to bounce straight back to the Premier League this season and they did that under Silva's guidance. They romped to the title picking up 90 points and scoring 106 goals in the process.