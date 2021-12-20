The Gunners were one of the few Premier League teams which played over the weekend as several matches were postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

But with 5,000 away fans set to attend the match at the Emirates Stadium, Stewart hopes the Black Cats can give supporters something to shout about in North London.

“It’s a bit of a glamour tie for us and takes the focus away from the league fixtures which is good,” said Stewart following Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

“With it being up in the air what is going on with Covid we can only wait and see and we’ll prepare for the game to be on.

“We’ll go there as huge underdogs and it’s a bit of a free hit but at the same time we will go there with the belief that we can go there and win the tie.

“It’s a tough game but one I’m sure there will be a right buzz for.”

Despite the anticipation from when the draw was made in October, Stewart insists the squad’s primary focus has been on the league in recent weeks.

“I think when the tie came there was a lot of talk but our focus has gone back to the league which is the bread and butter for us,” added Stewart, who has previously faced Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney during his time in Scotland playing for Ross County.

"We have played a lot of games between the tie being made and Tuesday so there actually hasn’t been a lot of talk and we have been focused on the league which is a good thing.

“We have shown with our results as well but certainly now we will start to look towards it and I’m sure come Monday when the boys are back in we will be ready to go.

“If it’s on it will be a cracking tie and hopefully we can get the fans down because I thought they were excellent today in their numbers. Credit to them, they made a great noise.”

Still, with games being called off at such short notice, there will be doubts about the fixture taking place.

“Obviously protocols around the training ground have changed, we are all wearing masks and stuff,” added Stewart.

“Speaking as a club it’s still quite fluid and it’s quite new with what’s coming out so day to day there is new stuff coming out. As players we can only go by what the EFL say and adjust day to day.

“At the same time we have to try and not get too distracted by that and concentrate on the football side as well because if the game does go ahead we have to still go out there and put on a performance.

“I think it’s still a bit up in the air and for as many games to be called off is not great.

“At the minute the game on Tuesday is still going ahead so we’ll follow all protocols and make sure we’re ready for Tuesday.”

