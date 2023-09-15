'Hope they know...': Tony Mowbray's message for Sunderland supporters after contract news revealed

Watch more videos on Shots!

As someone who leaves contractual matters in the hands of his advisors, Tony Mowbray initially had no idea that he had triggered an additional year in his contract on the day Sunderland's win at Preston North End secured them a place in the Championship play-offs.

Richly experienced in the game, it's not something that Mowbray has given too much thought to since or is treating as a hugely significant development in terms of his own position. Should Sunderland's form dip, then he knows pressure will follow.

But for supporters it was a hugely welcome sign that the club's position is a protected one when it comes to a very popular and thus far successful head coach, and that it suggests it's a union which could continue for some time yet.

While Mowbray is not one for social media, he says he is well aware of the warmth from the club's support and says he does not take it for granted.

"I feel the warmth generally," Mowbray said.

"I don't do any social media but I feel the warmth walking into the stadium, leaving the stadium, even on Yarm high street!

"I feel it, so I don't need to look online. Of course, if we lose on Saturday then lots of people will have a negative view because that's football, isn't it? People have their opinions, and that's OK. From my perspective you just get on with it and do your job, so I just come in and do exactly that.

"It's about me being able to sleep at night because I know I've been honest in doing the job every day. I know the business, I've been in it a long time and if we lost four games, Fabrizio Romano will be telling everyone who the new head coach is going to be. That's alright, I don't lose sleep over any of that.

"Football is a business and business is harsh. So in your mind, your loyalties are to the people you love and who are with you everyday. That's how I live my life.

"What I will say is I hope the supporters know how much I appreciate their support. They've been amazing with this young group of players who didn't win enough football matches at home last year, and yet they stuck with them and enjoyed the days where we won and played with a bravery and a fluency.

"When you do well, the expectation gets lifted every season and I understand that, I had it Blackburn Rovers. We survived the first year, challenged the second and then it was, 'well he's never going to get us up.

"That's fine, that's why you try to enjoy every day and trying to work with good people. I try and give the fans what they want, a team that fight and can score goals and win matches, and celebrate with them and enjoy it with them.

"That's my job, and that's what I'm trying to do."