'Historic moment' - Sporting director hails £3.1m Sunderland transfer agreement

Sunderland completed the signing of Serbian prospect Milan Aleksic last month.

NK Radnicki 1923 sporting director Slavko Perovic has claimed that the departure of teenage midfielder Milan Aleksic to Sunderland represents a “historic moment” for his club.

Aleksic sealed a deadline day switch to Wearside from his native Serbia last month for a fee of around £3.1 million, including bonuses. As such, he became the Black Cats’ most expensive acquisition of the summer, with the hope being that he can eventually make good on the sizeable potential that has already earned him a senior international call-up.

But while anticipation is high at the Stadium of Light, Aleksic’s move to England is also being lauded back in his home country. Speaking to Radio Television Kragujevac, Perovic said: “It is an indicator of healthy work and business, a process and continuity that we have had for four years. Something we planted three or four years ago, we are now reaping the fruits of it.

“Nothing is accidental. It is a historic moment and a big deal for Radnicki to sell a player for a potential €3.7 million with bonuses. For clubs with a better transfer history such as, for example, Vojvodina and Partizan Belgrade, to envy us for that, this is a really big thing for us.”

Aleksic is still yet to make his debut for Sunderland, and has been away on international duty with Serbia in recent days. The 19-year-old was an unused substitute against both Denmark and Spain, but is expected to feature prominently in manager Dragan Stojkovic’s future plans after coming in for sparkling praise from the national boss.

Speaking earlier in the year, Stojkovic said: “I saw one reception of the ball like Messi. This is something that not everyone can do. He has phenomenal control of the ball, vision, and passing. He is already in our junior side and the future is working for him.” Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has also spoken highly of the starlet, adding: “We appreciate his creativity and versatility but understand that we’ll need to be patient as he adapts to a new country and a new club.

“Although we will not rush his involvement, his progress to date and talent means that we firmly believe he can become an important player for Sunderland in the future. Attracting a talent like Milan underlines our progress as a club and our continued track record in nurturing talent in an elite environment, which is a testament to our staff behind the scenes at the Academy of Light.”