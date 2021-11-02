Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Aiden O’Brien have all returned to the side, while Elliot Embleton and Leon Dajaku have dropped to the bench, with Aiden McGeady suspended.

Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard have both been included on the bench following injury setbacks.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@kingsway79: Not far away from the team I would have picked, tbh. O’Brien swapped for Broadhead (when fully fit) and that’s about it for now. When Huggins is fit, put him RB and Winchester back in the middle for O’Nien.

@Philip_RJ89: Good to see Broadhead back on the bench, because he’s been missed. Hopefully the midfield doesn’t disintegrate tonight, and the back four can have some protection.

@Parkersafc: Broadhead back Not surprised to see a change of formation. Bench looks very strong

@b3nxf: Big game for O’Nien. Been poor recently but has cover with Evans in the team so only needs to do his own job. If he has a good game we know what the issue has been. Neil free role too sounds much better

Nathan Broadhead playing for Sunderland.

@ElliottSAFC: Not surprised to see a midfield trio of Evans O'Nien and Neil hopefully helps us gain more control in midfield

@waldron1994: We’ve got a strong squad. There are names in that eleven that should be on the bench for this one imho, mainly O’Nien and O’Brien.

@Hag_SAFC: Broadhead on the bench has cheered me up, if nothing else.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.