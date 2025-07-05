Chemsdine Talbi set to join Sunderland in £19.5million deal as medical nears...

Sunderland are closing in on another major signing, with Belgian winger Chemsdine Talbi undergoing a medical ahead of a permanent move from Club Brugge.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 19-year-old is completing his medical tests with the Black Cats, who have now agreed a deal with Brugge worth a total package of €23million – approximately £19.5million including add-ons.

“Chemsdine Talbi to Sunderland, here we go!” Romano posted on social media on Saturday. “Medical right now for the Moroccan winger at #SAFC. Deal agreed with Club Brugge for €23m package, add-ons included. Documents being exchanged.”

Talbi is regarded as one of the top young talents in Belgian football and made 43 appearances across all competitions last season for Brugge, scoring six goals. He also featured in the Champions League and Belgian Super Cup, further boosting his reputation as a winger capable of performing at the highest level.

Born in Belgium but eligible to represent Morocco internationally, Talbi began his career with Club NXT before stepping up to the Brugge senior side, where he quickly cemented his place. He scored his first league goal last September in a 3–0 win at Kortrijk and made his Champions League debut days later against Borussia Dortmund.

Sunderland have been locked in negotiations with Club Brugge over the past week, with initial reports suggesting a £17million bid. However, Romano’s latest update indicates that the final fee will rise closer to £19.5million including bonuses – which would put Talbi among the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

The move continues Sunderland’s ambitious recruitment drive following promotion to the Premier League, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman and Head Coach Régis Le Bris targeting a blend of youth and top-flight pedigree.

Talbi would become the club’s fifth senior signing of the window, following deals for Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki and Reinildo. He is expected to compete for a starting spot on the wing in Le Bris’ system and adds further pace, flair and Champions League-level experience to the squad.

In other news, Sunderland are set to complete the signing of experienced left-back Reinildo Mandava, with the 31-year-old expected to officially sign a two-year contract with the club in Madrid on Monday.

The Mozambique international has been a free agent following his departure from Atlético Madrid, and transfer insider Rudy Galetti reports that the final paperwork will be completed at the start of the week. In an update posted to X (formerly Twitter), Galetti wrote: “Reinildo will officially sign his two-year contract with Sunderland on Monday in Madrid. The deal was fully agreed, as revealed days ago: the player is set to begin his next chapter in the UK.”

Reinildo has spent the last two seasons in Spain after making the switch from Lille, where he helped the French side to a stunning Ligue 1 title in 2020–21. Since joining Atlético in early 2022, he has made 74 appearances across all competitions, including La Liga, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Sunderland’s move earlier this week, writing on his own social media accounts ahead of the move: “Reinildo to Sunderland, here we go! Two-year deal done for the left back set to join from Atlético Madrid.”