Here's how Sunderland AFC fans can help fit 10,000 seats in final phase of Stadium of Light revamp

The final phase of Sunderland's Stadium of Light revamp will go ahead later this month with the installation of 10,000 new seats - with the help of supporters.

So far more than 20,000 faded red seats have been replaced inside the stadium with brand new red and white seats.

The Sunderland players also joined in with the last phase of the revamp.

The final phase of the work, which started this summer, will see another 10,000 installed in the West Stand and South Stand in the week beginning Monday, October 29.

A club statement read: "Once again, supporters are invited to play their part in working alongside the stadium's maintenance team to install the seats.

"Naturally, the safety of supporters is always the utmost priority and to ensure that the necessary health and safety requirements are met, participants must be over 18 years of age and have a basic level of technical ability to do the job.

"There will be two sessions each day - morning and afternoon- and at the end of their shift, fans will be able to enjoy complimentary refreshments in Quinn’s Sports Bar."

A new colour scheme inside the lower bowl of the Stadium of Light has seen white seats installed in the corners of the ground.

Speaking in the summer, Sunderland owner Stewart Donald said: "Replacing the seats, and making the Stadium of Light somewhere we can all be proud of again, is just part of our project to work to restore this great club to what it should be.

"Encouraging fans to play their part in the seat replacement process is part of our policy of re-engaging with fans - these things may seem trivial to some, but as football fans ourselves Charlie [Methven] and I know how important it is for supporters to have a sense of ownership of their club."

Fans wishing to come along and help the SAFC team can register their interest here.