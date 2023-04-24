News you can trust since 1873
Here are 16 matchday rituals all Sunderland fans should definitely know about - photo gallery

We all have our very own rituals when it comes to making a Stadium of Light matchday pilgrimage.

By James Copley
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

Here, we take a look at 15 matchday rituals all Sunderland fans should definitely know about.

Have we missed any important matchday rituals? Let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages:

1. Celebrating goals!

The biggest part of Sunderland fans' matchdays tends to be going wild when the Black Cats score! Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. Trying to get a selfie or an autograph

There are always Sunderland fans attempting to flag down their heroes for a matchday selfie or autograph whether at the Stadium of Light or away from home. Photo: Stu Norton

3. Admiring the latest display

The Spirit of 37 have done some cracking work creating spectacles at the Stadium of Light for fans to enjoy as part of their matchday ritual. Photo: National World

4. Signing Elvis!

Singing Elvis classic "Can't Help Falling In Love With You" at the top of your lungs is a Sunderland matchday staple. Photo: Emma McIntyre

