Sunderland and South Shields played out an entertaining pre-season friendly at Mariners Park.

The home side took the lead in the first half through Paul Blackett before new signing Hemir equalised for Sunderland. Blackett netted a second in the second half to put Shields’ 2-1 up before Jack Clarke scored the Black Cats’ second equaliser of the afternoon.

Clarke then put Sunderland 3-2 up before South Shields struck back again to make it 3-3. Substitute Chris Rigg then made it 4-3 to Sunderland.

But what did we learn from the clash?

Transfer links haven’t impacted Jack Clarke

Clarke has been the subject of transfer interest from recently promoted Premier League side Burnley in recent weeks with the Clarets having bid three times for the winger.

However, that speculation doesn’t seem to have impacted Clarke. The ex-Leeds United and Tottenham man was Sunderland’s brightest attacker in the first half, clipping the bar on two occasions.

Clarke then scored twice in the second half before and looked to be the sharpest of Sunderland’s first-teamers on display at Mariners Park, something which will undoubtedly please Tony Mowbray

By far and away Sunderland’s best player on the day and his inclusion is a definite indication that Burnley are nowhere near close to signing the former Tottenham star.

Luis Hemir Semedo provides a very different option to Joe Gelhardt and Ross Stewart

At first glance, Sunderland’s newest recruit Hemir looks every bit of his six-foot-three-inch frame with the striker set to offer Tony Mowbray something very different to Joe Gelhardt.

Sunderland were bullied at times during their second-leg loss in the Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

The Black Cats were blighted with injuries and fielded a small team which proved to be one of the decisive factors in the tie slipping away from Tony Mowbray’s men.

With just Gelhardt up front, Sunderland couldn’t get the ball to stick in attacking areas with the Leeds United loanee standing at just five-feet-seven-inches.

However, that deficiency has clearly been addressed by Kristjaan Speakman with the signing of Hemir, who looked a handful against South Shields.

A simple battering ram Hemir is not, though. The striker often dropped deep in an attempt to link the play and was often seen on either attacking flank interlinking with some deft touches,

He perhaps does not yet make the same ferocious and defence-dragging runs as Ross Stewart but does offer an interesting physical presence and scored Sunderland’s equaliser with a deft finish from an Isaac Lihadji cross

It is only pre-season, of course, but Hemir has been brought to Sunderland to score goals and is certainly off on the right foot in that regard.

Tony Mowbray reveals tactical plans ahead of the 2023-24 season

There was also once again a glimpse into Tony Mowbray’s tactical plans ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Sunderland lined up in a solid 4-2-3-1 formation against South Shields, a set-up preferred by Mowbray for large parts of the previous campaign.

Luke O’Nien started alongside Ben Crompton at centre-back with Lynden Gooch at right-back and Ellis Taylor on the opposite flank.

