Hearts vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is game on TV?

The Black Cats will take on the Jam Tarts in what will be their second pre-season game after a 2-2 draw with Spennymoor Town last time out.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know…

When is Hearts vs Sunderland?

Aiden McGeady in action

Hearts will take on Sunderland this Saturday at Tynecastle.

The game will kick off at 3pm

What are the odds for Hearts vs Sunderland?

With the game being a pre-season friendly and not a competitive fixture, there will be no odds offered from bookmakers as Hearts take on Sunderland this weekend.

What TV channel is Hearts vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Hearts and Sunderland won’t be shown on any television channels.

However, the game will be available for streaming.

Can I stream Hearts vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland have confirmed that they will offer a streaming service priced at £5 for season ticket holders and £10 for others.

The club also added that 2021-22 season card holders will be contacted via email at 9am on Friday with further details on how to purchase at the discounted rate.

Sunderland fans can stream the game on safc.com

Are there any other ways I can follow Hearts vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will also provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website,

Are there any tickets available for Hearts vs Sunderland?

Unfortunately for Sunderland fans, Only a limited number of home season ticket holders will be permitted to attend.

