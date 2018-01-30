Hearts boss tells Sunderland to make him offer he can't refuse for Kyle Lafferty or he won't be sold

Hearts boss Craig Levein insists he doesn't want to sell striker Kyle Lafferty - but may be forced to cash in on him if a big offer is made.

Lafferty has been linked with Sunderland in recent days as they continue their hunt for an experienced frontman.

Levein said on Friday that he hadn't received any bids for the Northern Ireland international, but the Sunderland link resurfaced yesterday after Chris Coleman pulled out of the chase to sign Derby County's Chris Martin.

Speaking yesterday to preview Hearts' trip to Celtic tonight, Levein reiterated there had been no contact for Lafferty, but admitted a serious offer may force Hearts' hand even though they have sold Isma Goncalves for £300,000 and released Cole Stockton to join Carlisle United in the last few days.

He said: “I’d heard the rumour, but I haven’t heard a thing from anyone about Sunderland.

“We’ve lost Isma and we released Cole, so we are toiling for strikers, so, no — unless somebody comes in with an offer we can’t refuse, which is the same for every other player on the books.

“I’m trying to get a striker in, so I’m not in a hurry to get one out, but you know how it works."

The Echo understands that Lafferty could be available for around £500,000 but there are clubs overseas also interested in the 30-year-old.

Lafferty returns from suspension tonight to face Celtic.