Luke O’Nien, Dan Neil and Tom Flanagan are the only players who have kept their place following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wigan, while several youngsters have been given an opportunity to impress at Vale Park.

Alex Pritchard is also set to make his debut for the Black Cats after joining the club from Huddersfield this summer.

There was some surprise among fans after Will Grigg was named on the bench, especially as Johnson has elected to rest Ross Stewart.

Will Grigg playing for Sunderland.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media.

@old_punky: Grigg not even making this team suggests his time is definitely up and on his way. If not, why wouldn't you give him some much needed match practice?

@Dan1879_SAFC: Grigg still doesn’t get a start! He must be leaving!!

@deanscrum91: Thought Grigg might have started

@KieranRegan99: Decent sub team! Good for Pritchard to get some game time and a chance for the younger players to impress. Hawkes first goal!

@Preston_IT_Ltd: Don't think Johnson is going to keep Grigg. I thought this was an ideal opportunity to maybe get a goal under his belt and see if he'll kick on. Now I'm thinking he'll go if/when we get another striker.

@AdrianMagson: Would have preferred Neil in Midfield but other than that. Pritchard, Taylor, Younger, Hawks and Diamond. Looking forward to see how they do

@juliesund: Strong selection and even stronger bench. Pleased Pritchard is getting a go.

