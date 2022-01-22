Elliott Embleton scored the only goal of the game five minutes before half-time when he was set up by Ross Stewart.

After a shaky start, the Black Cats were more assured after the break to claim a much-needed three points.

New signing Danny Batth also impressed on his Black Cats debut in the heart of defence.

Danny Batth wins a header for Sunderland.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@ianprice123: Good win. Wasn’t pretty but ground it out and deserved the three points. Cirkin superb today. Pompey centre halves will have nightmares about Ross Stewart

@76skelly: Needed to grind a win and that’s exactly what we’ve done. Very poor game but a big three points. Thought Doyle was very good today but a tremendous debut from Batth

@BlackcatsLee25: Get in. Better second half, massive win. Hopefully kick on from here again now.

@woodylad83: Danny Batth very good at the back today. Stewart again outstanding. Scrappy game but three points on the board. See you at Bolton.

@liamswanston_: Batth couldn’t have had a better debut to be honest, Doyle and Cirkin unbelievable the second half too

@SAFCsource: Looked nervous early on but once we got over the first half hour or so and settled that was much better. Comfortably deserved to win in the end. Batth was very good, looks like the physically dominant, no-nonsense centre half we have been missing.

@LdoubleE_87: Massive win that with results elsewhere too, after a lethargic start we got better as the game went on and deserved the win - really impressed with @Danny_Batth like, absolute rock

@Philip_RJ89: Plenty of really encouraging performances today. Batth was solid, Cirkin stepped up massively, Embleton chipped in with a crucial goal, and Dajaku was relentless.

@SAFCSpencer: Danny Batth looks solid. Felt a lot more comfortable with him back there

@sparkymarc23: Good to see we can win scrappy games. Have to keep the momentum going. Cirkin motm today, thought he defended very well and looked decent going forward too.

