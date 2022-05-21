Loading...
Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley Stadium today and our photographers have been on Wembley Way to capture the images of fans arriving. Pictures by Martin Swinney

Ha'Way the Lads! Can you spot yourself in our Wembley Way Sunderland fan pictures?

Sunderland fans are out in force on Wembley Way ahead of kick-off.

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 12:04 pm

Sunderland take on Wycome Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley this afternoon, with 46,000 SAFC fans inside the stadium.

Four hours before kick-off thousands of fans had already made their way to stadium, with Wembley Way awash with sea and red.

You can get a flavour of the pre-match scenes in our picture gallery from Wembley Way, via photographers Frank Reid and Martin Swinney.

1. Half and half scarf anyone?

Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley Stadium today and our photographers have been on Wembley Way to capture the images of fans arriving. Pictures by Martin Swinney.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

2. Sunderland fans arriving

Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley Stadium today and our photographers have been on Wembley Way to capture the images of fans arriving. Pictures by Martin Swinney

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

3. 46,000 SAFC fans at Wembley

Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley Stadium today and our photographers have been on Wembley Way to capture the images of fans arriving. Pictures by Martin Swinney

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

4. Wembley arch!

Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley Stadium today and our photographers have been on Wembley Way to capture the images of fans arriving. Pictures by Martin Swinney

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
SunderlandWembley WayWembleyLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 2