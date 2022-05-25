Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have confirmed that Aiden McGeady will leave the club after five years on Wearside. Arbenit Xhemajli, Jordan Willis and Lee Burge will also leave the club.

Sunderland have also announced the signing of Leon Dajaku however, after a clause in his loan deal from Union Berlin was activated in the aftermath of promotion to League One.

McGeady’s release and the signing of Dajaku are the main talking-points following this list and this is how supporters reacted to the news on social media:

@Sunderlandafcl: He’ll be missed. In the darkest period in our club’s history, he’s been the one shining light. A top player and an outstanding professional. Thank you, Aiden Mcgeady #SAFC

@Capt_Fishpaste: Pleased with that retained list. Happy Leon Dajaku been signed. Considering what Alex Neil did to Bailey Wright and Corry Evans, imagine what he could do with potential like Dajaku. #SAFC

@AzlynnPb2: I hope we can figure out a way to get Doyle, Clarke and Broadhead back on permanent deals. Sad to see McGeady go

@KymWyllie: Get Broadhead back please. Permanent contract

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Ross Stewart of Sunderland celebrates after scoring their side's second goal in front of the fans during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

@JohnJKerr: Can't argue with any of those decisions - feels the right time for them to move on. Hope McGeady finds a good club for his swansong, Willis gets his career back on track and the other lads go on to find success elsewhere. Most of all, I hope the 3 discussing contracts all sign.

@YaBoyErupt: Cheers for everything you gave to the club geads

@adamguest: Patrick Almond also going is a bit of a shocker

@BMordey7: Bring Broadhead home lads

@jimmmyreay: Happy with this. No great surprises really. Let’s do some business now #SAFC

@JC95SAFC: Stephen Wearne and Will Harris being released is mental! They were standouts in out youth setup!

@megangaudie13: We better be in talks to sign Doyle, Broadhead and Clarke otherwise we're stupid