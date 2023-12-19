Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has delivered his verdict on Sunderland's sacking of their former head coach Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray was dismissed earlier this month with his side just three points off the play-off spots. Michael Beale has now been appointed as Mowbray's successor, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at the Academy of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poyet managed Sunderland to three wins against Newcastle United during his time on Wearside and took the club to the 2014 Capital One Cup final at Wembley, where they lost against Manchester City after taking the lead.

On Mowbray's sacking, Poyet said: “I think Sunderland are doing something strategic with the way they’re set up at the club and the decisions they’re making. I think Tony Mowbray has done incredibly well until he got sacked, the way he played football and understood the game. He really helped settle the club down and put them in such a good position last year.”

Poyet also commented on the struggles of going up a division. He added: “You win one game, and you think you’re there, but the next week you lose so it is very tough for a lot of promoted teams.

“Sometimes you need an extra year in the Championship to adjust. I know everyone wants to go up, but I look at the teams that went up this year and when you’re not prepared, it’s terrible. Sometimes you think you’re prepared, but you’re not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Burnley and Luton were both winning for fun last year, and then they go into the Premier League and start repeatedly losing. It’s a real shock. I found the same thing happened to me at Sunderland. When I left, I was a little frustrated, I remember thinking I needed to go somewhere with a better chance of winning, just for myself!