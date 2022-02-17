The Dons were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland in August but have moved two points ahead of the Wearsiders in League One - having played the same number of games.

Liam Manning’s side have also lost just one of their last 11 league fixtures to climb into the play-off positions.

To find out more, we caught up with Toby Lock, sports editor for the MK Citizen, to get the inside track:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons boss Liam Manning took charge of the club in August 2021.

We saw Sunderland beat MK Dons in August, how have they fared since?

TL: “It was Liam Manning's first game in charge that day, so things have changed significantly!

"Dons have been a totally different entity this season compared to last, and that early season game, although it was a cracking encounter has similarities, Dons are far more drilled and in a more gritty and battling fashion.

"That game felt like there were still elements of a Russell Martin style to Dons, they were a little pedestrian at times. Under Manning, the philosophy is the same but it's done at a quicker rate.”

What have the fans made of Liam Manning?

TL: “Manning has been a real hit. He's very level-headed, doesn't get too carried away when Dons win, nor when they lose and he has ingrained that into the culture at the club.

"The fans like him because the team is performing well, and winning which of course helps wins the mob over!”

What formation are MK Dons likely to play?

TL: “They'll play 3-4-3, or 3-2-2-2-1 - depending on how you want to read modern formations!

"Basically, a back three, wing-backs, two central midfielders and two in behind the striker.

"It's a formation which allows them to go into a more attacking stance should they need to, or shut-up shop if they come under pressure with counter-attacking options in there.”

Who are their key players?

LM: “Scott Twine is the obvious candidate because he's the top scorer, he's a creative spark and can score from just about anywhere. He'll chance his arm at it too.

"Defender Harry Darling is also one to watch. He loves to roam out of defence when the opportunity arises, and is a real threat from set-pieces of late, having six goals to his name so far.”

The Dons signed former SAFC striker Connor Wickham last month, how has he fared?

TL: “It's tough to tell with Wickham really - he has been coming off the bench and I think that's where he'll be doing the majority of his work for Dons to ensure he keeps fit.

"He looks a good hold-up man, likes the rough and tumble with defences and provided a good assist for Twine in stoppage time the win over Burton a few weeks ago.

"If Dons can get 10-15 appearances out of him by the end of the season, I think they'll consider it a successful spell.”

Can you have a go at a predicted line-up?

TL: “Cumming; O'Hora, Lewington, Darling; Kesler, McEachran, Coventry, Harvie; Corbeanu, Twine; Parrott.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.