The Black Cats took the lead in the 15th minute when Alex Pritchard scored straight from a corner which went in off the far post.

Cambridge then equalised when Wes Holohan assisted Sam Smith, yet a stunning strike from Nathan Broadhead restored the visitors’ advantage.

Sunderland came under some late pressure in the second half but their defence stood firm.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@Ali_Marshall10: Big battling win that. Credit to LJ and the Lads. Table looking healthier with three consecutive home games coming up. Ha’way the Lads!

@Ian_Crow3: Encouraging performance despite conditions. Broadhead quality on show with goal and wind assisting Pritchard, alongside a resilient defensive performance as we fought conditions to hold out. Encouraging performance, but now have to build and make run from it

@SAFCKiwi: Will take that. Other results today help as well.

@BlackcatsLee25: Good win that, minging conditions so good to see us show a bit of back bone for once

@joe_112233: Games like that you just have to win at all costs. Love it

@barrie_waller: We now have yet another opportunity to put together a run to establish ourselves up at the top..... not overly confident but let's see if the players can respond

@MarcFUTTrader: Great win in bad conditions. Take it and move onto the next.

@EthanSmith1717: We made it hard for ourselves but I loved every minute of it

@SpeakSAFC: Good result today. Better performance but still things that need ironing out, especially at the back.

