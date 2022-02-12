Neil has made three changes to the Black Cats side which lost 2-1 at Cheltenham last time out.

Bailey Wright has returned from a calf injury, while Carl Winchester and Dan Neil have also been recalled.

Danny Batth has dropped out of the squad while Corry Evans and Leon Dajaku will start on the bench.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:

@davis0688: From what’s available I don't mind it. Think we need the middle three given how the defence is playing and lack of options.

@jonnygr17: Our best 11 for me that barring the Hoff.

@safcfansreact: For me it’s a great line-up. I know many are calling for Neil to be rested but even with that being the case it’s up to this team to now prove they deserve to be in the starting line-up.

New Sunderland head coach Alex Neil.

@Rossalini22: Really like the look of this. I’ve been banging the three CM drum for ages

@Philip_RJ89: Great to see Bailey Wright back, and we ought to be a lot more solid in midfield as well. The quality of the bench, for this level, is absolutely ridiculous as well.

@woodylad83: Big plus having Bailey Wright back today.

@DoxyParkRed: Big Bailey Wright returning will sort the defence out.

@PR_1879: Goalkeeping situation needs sorting out ASAP. Fair enough he’s been in a day, but I would like to think with Burge and Hoffman out we will take advantage of the emergency loan market

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.