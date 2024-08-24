Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland youngster has sealed a short-term loan exit during the transfer window

Sunderland youngster Ben Middlemas has sealed a short-term move to local non-league side South Shields.

The 19-year-old midfielder has formed part of Sunderland’s under-21s group for some time now and came off the bench for Graeme Murty’s side against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2 earlier this week. Middlemas signed his first professional deal at the club earlier this summer.

However, Middlemas has now signed a one-month loan deal with South Shields which will run until September 22 as the player looks to gain experience in men’s senior football.

“This is a great opportunity for Ben to challenge himself in a new environment,” Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls said regarding the deal to take Middlemas to South Shields.

“It will be his first step into men’s football and a platform to show what he can do in a senior environment. We have been pleased with his progression throughout the last six months and hope this experience will add to his development.”