Anthony Patterson, Carl Winchester, Dan Neil and Alex Pritchard have all kept their places following Saturday’s 1-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.

New signings Frederik Alves, who is on loan from West Ham, and Niall Huggins will make their debuts for the Black Cats, while Nathan Broadhead, on loan from Everton, will make his first start for the club.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@Philip_RJ89: Good to see the depth of our squad being fully utilised. Victory tonight would be a bonus, considering the league games we’ve got coming up. Great chance for the likes of Huggins & Alves to make a positive impression!

@jakey_m: Would have preferred Hawkes over O’Brien

@ThisIsJakeJ: Stronger than I thought!

@AmericanMackem: Love this lineup! Good minutes for fridge players. Strong side for a win as well

@nicholaswilso11: That midfield pairing together should be class

@jordanewcombe15: Decent line up for a cup game,

@_GraemeAtkinson: Could be going two up top or retain the preferred 4-2-3-1 with O’Brien in the Stewart role

@DanielHowe1303: Patterson definitely earned this start at the weekend fair play to him.

@jimmmyreay: Ideal line-up - couple of debuts, first start for Broadhead and a chance for a couple to return to their natural positions.

@calpatterson3: Great team but would like Broadhead up front instead of O’Brien and Hawkes playing on the left. Not a fan of O’Brien at all does nothing for me. Basically Will Grigg but runs about slightly more

