Granit Xhaka’s agent has lifted the lid on talks with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and why the midfielder rejected Champions League clubs to join Sunderland

When Granit Xhaka left Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen to join newly promoted Sunderland, it raised eyebrows across Europe.

A player fresh from competing for titles and Champions League football had swapped Germany’s top club for a Premier League survival battle – but according to his agent, Jose Noguera, the decision was driven by ambition, vision, and family.

Speaking to Flashscore, Noguera explained the thinking behind Xhaka’s move and why Sunderland’s project proved decisive: “After two years, Xhaka needed a new challenge. That’s what his belief was,” Noguera said, revealing that the midfielder was ready to step away from his success at Leverkusen in search of something different.

Central to the move was a direct conversation between Xhaka and Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus: “The first conversation was on the phone with the owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who is also from Switzerland and very young as well. Xhaka connected very well with Louis-Dreyfus and loved the vision that was presented,” Noguera said.

Xhaka became aware of Sunderland’s interest early in the summer, and Louis-Dreyfus personally reached out to pitch the club’s project. “Kyril Louis-Dreyfus called Xhaka directly and asked him whether he would be interested in starting the Sunderland project with him,” Noguera revealed. “Xhaka then referred him to me, his agent, and then discussions started.”

Despite Sunderland’s status as Premier League newcomers, Xhaka had several options on the table, including from “bigger clubs”. Xhaka’s agent added: “Xhaka had a lot of interest from Premier League and Champions League clubs and declined three big offers to join Sunderland this summer,” Noguera confirmed.

According to Noguera, Sunderland’s long-term vision and Xhaka’s personal ambitions were key factors in the decision. “Xhaka is usually at clubs where it’s about Champions League, league titles, cup finals, etc. However, he wanted to try something new because he wants to become a coach in future. So he sees this as a new experience to learn.”

Family also played an important role in the final decision: “Xhaka’s family played a very big role in him joining Sunderland. Once his wife and three kids were willing to make the move with him, he agreed because his family is very important to him.”

Noguera also addressed Xhaka’s view on adapting to the Premier League after years in the Bundesliga: “Football in England is played at a very high level. It is more about the physicality and maybe less about the technical aspect. Many big players come to England and they realise they need to improve their level and often require time to adapt.”

Xhaka has started both of Sunderland’s games in the Premier League – against West Ham and Burnley – so far this season, with the Switzerland international also captaining Régis Le Bris’ side.

