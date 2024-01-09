Graeme Souness has claimed that 'the roof is never far from falling in' at Newcastle United.

Former Newcastle United manager Graeme Souness has claimed that 'the roof is never far from falling in' despite the Magpies' derby day win over Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend.

The Black Cats were defending well at the Stadium of Light until Dan Ballard’s own goal 10 minutes before half-time. Newcastle then doubled their lead straight after the restart when Miguel Almiron set up Alexander Isak to make it before Isak converted a late penalty in stoppage time.

However, speaking after the game, former manager and now pundit Souness delivered his verdict on the clash between the pair but seemingly couldn't resist a little dig at his former side. The 70-year-old also hailed referee Craig Pawson, who officiated the contest without the help of VAR.

Newcastle, you could see, were the far superior team. (It was a) very good Premier League team and a team that is hoping to get into the play-offs for the Championship.

"There's a gap.

“There’s a gap. What I noticed most about it, and I really enjoyed the game, was the refereeing. No VAR involved. Because there was no VAR, he let a lot more go. It was as if, when they referee with VAR, they’re nervous and pulling everything back.