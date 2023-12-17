Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United and Rangers manager Graeme Souness has delivered his verdict on the Michael Beale to Sunderland talk.

Beale has been out of work since leaving Rangers last October but has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the search for Tony Mowbray's replacement and is expected to take the job at the Stadium of Light in the near future barring any last-minute issues.

"Michael Beale looks set to take over as the new head coach at Sunderland and I suspect that job will be just as difficult as he found it at Rangers,” Souness told the Daily Mail.

“It was a gamble going to Scotland and it did not work out for him. Sunderland will be something similar in that it is a huge club with big expectations.