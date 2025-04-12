Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graeme Murty has stated that Sunderland will handle Felix Scott with care after his recent displays

Sunderland under-21 lead coach Graeme Murty has urged caution and care with youngster Felix Scott.

Sunderland's under-21 side earned a deserved point away from home after a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in Premier League 2 on Saturday night. Villa went ahead twice thanks to goals from Mason Cotcher and Thierry Katsukunya, but Sunderland responded through Scott and Ben Middlemas to level the score in their final league fixture of the campaign.

Scott was starting just his second under-21s game for Murty, having netted two goals on his debut against Tottenham Hotspur last week. The result saw Sunderland qualify for the Premier League 2 play-offs, after reaching the final last year. After the game, Murty praised the young Sunderland attacker and also urged caution at such an early stage in his development.

Graeme Murty on the game against Aston Villa

“There's some fans sat next to us saying it was a great game, they thoroughly enjoyed it and I'm glad they did. The lads are playing some nice football, it's far too open for me and my opinion and we give too many big chances through our lack of aggression in our press but the way that they responded, we've missed a penalty and we've been on top and conceded a goal.

“Missed another really good chance and missed an opportunity to clear before we conceded another one and they kept on getting knocked back but they carried on going and for a really, really young team I think that's a really encouraging trait as much as we want them to be really good with the football and that little bit of resilience, that little bit of grit, that bit where you're never beaten, I think it stood us really good stead last year and hopefully it will stand us in really good stead this year.

Graeme Murty on Felix Scott and his three goals in two games

“I'm getting all sorts of sick from the staff not starting too early on this but we have to be really careful, we have to understand the load that he's going through, we have to understand where he is in his maturation and for his development I think he's had a brilliant time, so has Finn Holcroft, Finn Geragusain and you can see developing and getting better so all of them are getting an opportunity but Felix has got a little golden touch on him at the moment.

“He could have actually got the winner late on but when you see someone who is that young flourishing in an environment I think it bodes well not only for him but for the way that we take care of our culture and make sure that we incorporate all the young ones in what we do and make sure they understand it and our staff are highly skilled in making sure that we understand the needs of the individual so Felix didn't need to start but we knew we were going to use him so we need to make sure that we once again embrace that individual part of the journey for them and give them what they need at the right time and we can only hope that when they go over the white line they go and represent themselves really well and he's done it again today.”

Graeme Murty on the upcoming play-off campaign

“I want them to show the bravery that we have to go and play, I want to show the bravery in and out of possession to stay with our method, I think you see that in the games, I think you see that in what we try and do and how we try and train but when pressure hits people, I just said to them in there that they react to pressure in a different way and sometimes they can shrink.

“Sometimes they can grow, sometimes they flourish and we have to be mindful of that as coaches and as adults and we need to make sure that all of our young players really enjoy the challenge and they find that the challenge of what's coming next is really beneficial and impactful for them going forward and we're really competitive, we want to win everything,

“I think you know that from me right now but we need to make sure that whatever happens, that the impact is a really positive one on the players and we've just said that to them in there, last game of the season they got a round of applause and rightly so because it's been a long hard graft for them but they've stood up to it really well.”