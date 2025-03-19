The young Sunderland star continues to impress for the club’s youth sides at the Academy of Light

Graeme Murty is “pleased” with the progress of 17-year-old attacker Finn Geragusian as the Sunderland man continues to shine.

The forward is playing way above his age group this season and has had a tremendous impact on the under-21s side so far during the current campaign. The homegrown talent netted two goals as Sunderland’s youth side defeated Leeds United in the Premier League 2 at Hetton on Monday night.

Geragusian has netted six times and contributed four assists to Sunderland’s under-18 side in the league during 2024-25 while scoring three and assisting two for the 21s, taking the tall striker’s tally across the age groups to 15 goal contributions in 20 games.

What did the Sunderland U21 coach say?

“We are pleased with his progress, he's still got lots to do,” Murty said after the game against Leeds. “He's still a very, very young man, so we don't necessarily expect as much from him in terms of understanding as we do from the older ones. We expect them to support him really well and we expect him to be eager and hungry to learn. I think you see that in his performances and, more importantly, I think the method of the second goal was something that we emphasised in our pre-brief.

“We emphasised that we need to make sure we secure the ball and turn over, which we didn't do all the time. We're smooth with the ball and we go vertical towards goal because we knew there would be gaps. Joe Anderson steps out, plays a wonderful ball into Harrison, Harrison then calmly, composed, steps in and really isolates the centre-half, allowing Finn to make that run.

“Without that run, Finn doesn't get the opportunity, so he understands the space, he understands the requirement for the supporting angle, but you have to then go and put the physical effort in. He did that, and he got his reward.”

Incredibly, Geragusian was playing under-16 football just last season before taking the step up to the 18s and 21s at the Academy of Light with Murty adding that the club’s impressive pathway is there to be utilised if you work hard enough.

“Well, you've got a first-team player winning the ball back for us (Joe Anderson), you've got an under-21 who's been (Harrison Jones) on the first-team bench assisting him, and then you've got a first-year scholar going and scoring,” Murty added in Geragusian’s second goal against Leeds United. “So if that doesn't show the pathway that we have and it's really established well in our football club, I don't know what does.

“We want to make sure that, as we've always said, the pathway is tangible. If you're performing, you're going to get an opportunity. I think you look at Tommy and Chris Rigg in the first team, alongside Dan (Neil) and Pat (Anthony Patterson).

“So we have that real leg up, I feel, on other clubs at times, to show young players that if you put in the hard work, if you commit to the learning journey that we want to take you on, the rewards are there for you. And it's not something that's ephemeral, it's not something that's out there, it's something that is really tangible, and you can benefit from it. It takes a hell of a lot of hard work, but it really is there for you.”

