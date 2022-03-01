Here is all the latest gossip that has emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Pompey ‘top two material’ according to ex-Black Cat

Aiden O’Brien left Sunderland at the end of the January transfer window and has already made himself at home at Fratton Park, revealing to the News that he believes Danny Cowley’s squad have plenty of quality:

Aiden O'Brien of Sunderland during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Arsenal and Sunderland (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“We’re easily top two material. I’ve only been here for three weeks, not even a month which is a very short space of time, and I know the quality every day and we have some top, top players.

O’Brien was also full of praise for the Pompey supporters, saying: “The crowd here, they rarely moan and they’re always with you until the end.

“We were three-nil down and they were still cheering us on. That’s quality, top quality.

“We repaid them with a draw, which most people would have written us off. But we’ve come back and showed fight and repaid them with a draw.

“It's not great against Fleetwood, we want to be winning at home. At the end of the day, that’s football.”

O’Brien has scored three goals in just four appearances for Pompey, including finding the net in three consecutive games against Doncaster Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town.

Midfielder set for Brighton stay

Mark Bonner has revealed that Jensen Weir may not return to Cambridge this season as he continues his recovery from injury at parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Weir has not been seen in action for Cambridge since mid-December and after sustaining a knee-injury in January, he was sent back to the Amex Stadium in-order to recover and complete his rehabilitation.

However, as Bonner revealed to Cambridgeshire Live, U’s supporters may not see Weir in-action again this season:

“He’s still under their watch at the moment, and seeing different people around his knee.

“There is no actual clarity on that, but as that goes forwards and continues, the longer period that seems might mean we’re running out of time to see him back with us.”

Sunderland are set to host Cambridge on April 23, 2022 - the penultimate day of the League One season.

