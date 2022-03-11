The 34-year-old frontman retired from the game in 2020 and has since gone into punditry.

When discussing the League One promotion race, Mackie told Sky Sports: "I get a little bit fed up of it all with Sunderland. They're a big club and all I hear is that they're a massive club and they have a defined right to get out of this league.

"It actually does my head-in, if you look at my old club Oxford, no one talks about them and everyone is on about Sunderland. Is it a big club?

Jamie Mackie playing for Oxford United.

"Just because loads of people go and turn up to watch them and now they have to get promoted! But they haven't done it and they look like they're smashing it to go up when there's better sides in the division.

"Oxford are certainly one of them and they might have to deal with a little less pressure at home. Oxford, in particular, have scored 71 goals this season.”

Cats were told to appoint Postecoglou

Former Sunderland striker Michael Bridges says he told the club to appoint now Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu as manager in 2017.

Bridges told the GegenPod Football Podcast : "You've got to look at Ange Postecoglu and I still tell the story at Sunderland and I wanted Ange to get the Sunderland job before Chris Coleman did.

"I was speaking to Martin Bain about it and I said 'get this guy in, he'll change the culture of your club and he's a serial winner'. And his comments were that he's never heard of this guy.

"He's won the Asian Cup and that just shows you how much of a bubble people live in. But I'm delighted Ange has gone and broken the trend now. He's gone to Celtic and is at a massive club."

Tickets on sale for Burnley fixture

Finally, tickets are on sale for Sunderland Under-23s' fixture against Burnley at the Stadium of Light.

The match will be played on Monday, March 21 (7pm kick-off), with prices at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

