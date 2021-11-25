Here is some of the latest Black Cats-related gossip from around the web.

Cambridge game sold out

This weekend’s match will be watched by a sell-out crowd at Abbey Stadium.

Cambridge have announced that a total of 7974 tickets have been sold for the fixture, including 2,551 visiting supporters who will be situated in the South Stand and South Habbin.

The club have also confirmed there will be no sales on the day for either home or away fans.

Arsenal youngster tipped to make debut

Sunderland will travel to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup next month, and Gunners youngster Charlie Patino has been tipped to make his senior debut.

Charlie Patino playing for Arsenal Under-23s.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been sidelined with an ankle injury, which ruled him out of Arsenal’s last Carabao Cup game against Leeds.

Yet according to Goal journalist Charles Watts, Patino could feature against Sunderland on December 21.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said: "Some good news on Charlie Patino, he made his return [on Monday] after that ankle injury for the Under-23s.

"I think he’ll certainly have one eye on that Sunderland game in the Carabao Cup quarter-final coming up at the Emirates. I think that we might see Patino involved in that one.”

Injury setback for League One rivals

Finally, former Sunderland and Everton defender Brendan Galloway has suffered a serious knee injury while playing for the Black Cats’ promotion rivals Plymouth.

Galloway dislocated a kneecap in a freak accident when slipped during The Pilgrims’ 3-0 defeat by Plymouth at Home Park.

The 25-year-old signed a short-term contract at Plymouth over the summer following two years at Luton.

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe said: "He's dislocated his kneecap, that's what we are getting back. They have put it back in and there is a little bit of swelling on it.

"I don't think there are any MCL or ACL injuries, which are the big ones. That was a bit of a worry. When they said it was a dislocated kneecap I was as pleased as I could be.”

