The Tractor Boys are still without a permanent manager following the departure of Paul Cook, with John McGreal taking charge as interim boss.

Ipswich face an FA Cup replay at Barrow on Wednesday evening, before hosting Sunderland at Portman Road.

Almost 30,000 fans are expected to attend Saturday’s match after Ipswich launched their #PackOutPR campaign to provide supporters with ticket offers over the Christmas period.

Sunderland will be backed by over 5,000 supporters at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland have also announced away tickets for their cup match at Arsenal and league game at Doncaster have sold out, while tickets for the Black Cats’ league fixture at Wycombe will go on sale for season ticket holders on Wednesday.

Arsenal won’t rush into captain decision

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will take their time to appoint a new captain after the armband was taken away from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners will host Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, December 21 after Premier League games against West Ham and Leeds.

"Well we have the leadership group and we think that we have different players that are nominated to be captain in the last game it was Laca(zette) and we have Granit (Xhaka) as well who has been captain so we will follow that," said Arteta.

"Obviously, it is a really unpleasant situation and it is not the moment to make any rash decision.”

League One boss wants to develop ruthless streak

Bolton manager Ian Evatt says his side have to be more ruthless in front of goal.

Wanderers have slipped to 15th in League One after back-to-back defeats, and were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in September.

"I think the most important part of our away form is taking opportunities when you get them way from home,” Evatt told Manchester Evening News.

“We took them at Wimbledon and took them at Charlton and took them at Ipswich, and we probably created as much at Sunderland, as much at Sheffield Wednesday, and we should have scored three first half against Accrington, so it’s not the chances we’re created, it’s just we’re not taking the opportunities and that’s the difference of opposition keeping clean sheets at home to us or not."

