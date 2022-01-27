Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Ollie Webber.

That’s after the Fratton Park club also announced the signing of left-back Denver Hume from Sunderland.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper has signed on a permanent transfer from the Premier League side, who are managed by Patrick Viera

Denver Hume

Pomey manager Danny Cowley said: “We’re delighted to bring Ollie into the group and he’s someone we were able to have a look at when he came in just before Christmas.

“He’s had a great education at Crystal Palace and as well as being a good shot-stopper, is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has excellent distribution skills.

“Alex Bass has gone out on loan to Bradford because we’ve taken a long-term view and it’s so important that he plays in the second half of this season.

“Ollie has come in and is a young keeper who wants to improve every single day. We like to recruit players who have a burning ambition to get better.”

Denver Hume Talks Portsmouth switch

Denver Hume has spoken about why he left Sunderland for Portsmouth.

"I was there a very long time. I really enjoyed my time there as well, had a lot of good memories there coming up through the academy and all of the different age groups.

"But I just think this is a good opportunity now for me to kick on and get back to playing and enjoying my football."

