The former Sunderland and Rangers head coach wrote a social message to fans over the weekend

Ex-Sunderland boss Michael Beale has sent a classy message to Wearsiders on social media one year after the Stadium of Light came together to support his niece.

Over 40,000 supporters at the Stadium of Light came together one year ago against Plymouth Argyle on the four-minute mark for a minute's applause in solidarity with Beale's four-year-old niece, Poppy, who is fighting Leukemia. This weekend, Beale took to social media to thank fans 12 months on.

He said: “One year ago this weekend - 10/02/24, I wanted to send another big thank you to all of the @sunderlandafc fans & to remind people of their fantastic gesture for my niece Poppy. It was a moment of real class. Although, I left the club a week later, it will also be a special memory & also a top performance from the lads that day. Good luck for the rest of the season.”

What happened during the Plymouth game and how did Michael Beale react?

After the game last year, Beale was visibly moved on the touchline at the time and again in his post-match press conference, saying the subject was difficult to talk about but thanking everyone connected with the club for their show of support.

The head coach revelled in a special second-half atmosphere, as his team overturned a 1-0 deficit to return to the top six. It left Beale relishing the rest of the campaign with his young group, but he was sacked not long after the clash. "The highs are real highs when you see that second half," Beale said at the time.

"The lows were a bit lower today at times if I'm honest! What team are we going to be? In moments today...the three goals were fantastic and the feeling in the stadium, the applause they gave me and my family but also in the 79th minute they did it for another person's family and that's fantastic, that's the feeling we have in our club.

"These young players are doing everything they can to make the fans happy, and they're right behind them. It's where we want it to be at the moment. The fans here, when they're behind our team, it's a young team and I don't think even the fans understand how much it lifts them. In that 10 or 15 minute period today when we're scoring goals and attacking and the crowd is up, what a place to play football."