The former Black Cats academy player returned to the Stadium of Light in August 2021 as goalkeeping coach to work alongside Lee Johnson, and remained part of the first-team set-up when Alex Neil became head coach in February.

It's understood that first-team coach Phil Jevons, who joined the club when Johnson was in charge, is also set to depart.

Taking to Twitter, Preece posted: “Just want to say a big thank you to everyone at the club, especially Mark Prudhoe for his wisdom and support.

"And all my best wishes and good luck to Alex Neil, the players and all the staff for the coming season.”

Preece played a key part in Anthony Patterson's rise to become Sunderland’s number one keeper at the end of last season, with the youngster excelling in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Neil is now likely to put his own stamp on the coaching group having arrived with former Hamilton team-mate Martin Canning.

A Sunderland statement thanked Preece for his work following the Black Cats’ promotion from League One

David Preece has left Sunderland with immediate effect.

It read: “All at SAFC thank David for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

The Sunderland squad returned to training last week and head to Portugal towards the end of next week for two friendly games.