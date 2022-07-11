Loading...

'Go on, Danny' - Watch Alex Neil put Sunderland through paces in Portugal ahead of AS Roma clash

Sunderland are currently in Portugal preparing to face AS Roma.

By James Copley
Monday, 11th July 2022, 6:15 pm

Saturday’s game against Rangers ended after just 45 minutes. The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner, yet a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira meant the match wasn’t able to resume.

Today, Black Cats supporters out in Portugal have been invited to an open training session tonight following the Rangers game being abandoned.

Here, you can watch head coach Alex Neil put Sunderland through their paces in Portugal.

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

Sunderland in Portugal - Courtesy of Phil Smith
