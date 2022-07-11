Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s game against Rangers ended after just 45 minutes. The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner, yet a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira meant the match wasn’t able to resume.

Today, Black Cats supporters out in Portugal have been invited to an open training session tonight following the Rangers game being abandoned.

Here, you can watch head coach Alex Neil put Sunderland through their paces in Portugal.

Sunderland in Portugal - Courtesy of Phil Smith