Saturday’s game against Rangers ended after just 45 minutes. The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner, yet a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira meant the match wasn’t able to resume.
Today, Black Cats supporters out in Portugal have been invited to an open training session tonight following the Rangers game being abandoned.
Here, you can watch head coach Alex Neil put Sunderland through their paces in Portugal.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus makes classy fan gesture after Rangers game abandoned
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats join race for ex-Blackburn loanee, Boro launch €9m bid for Serie B striker
-
3
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Midfield 'target' reveals why he joined West Ham after Black Cats' interest
-
4
Nathan Broadhead heads out on Everton pre-season tour amid Sunderland transfer interest
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Burnley striker pictured in Black Cats strip after signing 'medical extension'