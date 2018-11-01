Glenn Loovens returns to Sunderland squad as Jack Ross provides Charlie Wyke and Duncan Watmore update

Glenn Loovens will travel with the Sunderland squad to Plymouth Argyle for Saturday's League One clash.

The veteran centre back hasn't played for Sunderland since coming off early in the draw with Coventry City with a hamstring injury.

But now after a couple of weeks of training, Loovens is ready to return to the squad for the 806-mile round trip to Argyle.

Ross said: "Glenn will come back into the squad for travelling, he has had a couple of weeks of training.

"He has trained fine and is back into the squad. The longer term players are still unavailable but hopefully each and everyone one of them is closer to coming back."

Summer signing Charlie Wyke remains a few weeks off with his knee injury and while he is slightly ahead of schedule, Ross says Christmas time is likely to remain the time frame for his return to action.

Meanwhile, Duncan Watmore has now completed three full weeks of first team training and is closing in on a return, the forward has been out for 11-months with a second serious knee injury and will step up his return in the coming weeks.

Ross is keen to get him some game time in the next phase of his rehab, though it remains to be seen whether that is an U23 game or a behind-closed doors friendly.

Ross said: "Charlie is probably slightly ahead of schedule, Christmas time was always the schedule, he feels he may be back earlier than that.

"He feels better than he did before but we are prepared to be patient, we have a bit more depth now.

"Duncan has now completed three weeks with full training and that is a brilliant step forward for him.

"We can start to maybe look at getting him some game time, whether that be behind closed doors or an U23 game.

"Hopefully before the end of the year we'll have Duncan back."