After a four-season wait the Black Cats are back in the Championship.
This is what it means to Sunderland fans – and how they reacted on social media:
@Joelee15: “4 bloody agonising years at last we're out of this bloody awful league... #SAFC”
@AHindhaugh98: “Amazing that David Stockdale is a professional keeper. Wow”
@Andrewfairlamb: “Everything. However many years of tears and heartbreak at Wembley finally beaten”
@HughesJoe94: “Give Patto the keys to the city #safc.”
@easygoingmaloy: “Patterson has been exceptional today mind.”
@Anthony29396: “Could Patto have been anymore commanding?”
@JoeBraunIII: “I’ve only started following Sunderland in 2014. I’ve known them as a League one team longer than a Premier League team. But this means everything. Not for the team, not for the players, but for all the fans I see in all the videos and photos. This is all about you!! Best fans!”
@laurenburney11: “Genuinely gonna cry at full time.”