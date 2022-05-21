Loading...

'Give Patto the keys to the city' - Sunderland are back in the Championship and this is what fans are saying

Sunderland have finally done it.

By James Copley
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 5:07 pm

After a four-season wait the Black Cats are back in the Championship.

This is what it means to Sunderland fans – and how they reacted on social media:

@Joelee15: “4 bloody agonising years at last we're out of this bloody awful league... #SAFC”

Photo by Martin Swinney.

@AHindhaugh98: “Amazing that David Stockdale is a professional keeper. Wow”

@Andrewfairlamb: “Everything. However many years of tears and heartbreak at Wembley finally beaten”

@HughesJoe94: “Give Patto the keys to the city #safc.”

@easygoingmaloy: “Patterson has been exceptional today mind.”

@Anthony29396: “Could Patto have been anymore commanding?”

@JoeBraunIII: “I’ve only started following Sunderland in 2014. I’ve known them as a League one team longer than a Premier League team. But this means everything. Not for the team, not for the players, but for all the fans I see in all the videos and photos. This is all about you!! Best fans!”

@laurenburney11: “Genuinely gonna cry at full time.”

