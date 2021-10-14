Gillingham vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders lost against Gillingham in their last League One fixture two weeks ago.

Since then, Sunderland have played two Papa John’s Trophy games against Lincoln City and Machester United 21s, winning both 2-1.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Gillingham…

Sunderland goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann.

When is Gillingham vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Gillingham this coming Saturday (October 16) at Priestfield Stadium

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What are the odds for Gillingham vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 4/5

Draw – 13/5

Gillingham win – 10/3

What TV channel is Gillingham vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Gillingham won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Gillingham vs Sunderland online?

Unlike the midweek game against Manchester United U21s, Sunderland’s clash with Gillingham won’t be streamed in the United Kingdom.

Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Gillingham vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Gillingham vs Sunderland?

There are still tickets available for the away end ahead of the clash between Gillingham and Sunderland.

Is there any team news ahead of Gillingham vs Sunderland?

All of the players on international duty are back and have trained. However, the only minor concern is over Leon Dajaku, who is touch and go for the weekend.

Lee Johnson has confirmed that Luke O’Nien fine and should be fit for Saturday but Aiden McGeady’s situation is also touch and go.

Nathan Broadhead getting closer to recovery but will miss the game against Gillingham.

Corry Evans has a calf problem, which doesn't look too serious but he is expected to miss out on the trip south.

It has also been confirmed that Niall Huggins is out for 3 months with a back problem.

