Less than nine minutes had been played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon when Ballard went down after a collision. After receiving treatment, the defender then left the pitch and was struggling to put weight on his right foot.
Ballard signed for Sunderland from Arsenal in the summer and started the Black Cats' first two Championship matches against Coventry and Bristol City, he is set to be a key player under Neil this season for the Black Cats.
Head coach Alex Neil has described it as a ‘massive blow’ and Ballard is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after the foot fracture was confirmed on Monday evening.
Sunderland fans, however, were quick to react to the news on social media:
@Ridderz86: “Get that cheque book open”
@redman_aiden: “Not even a free kick either because the refs in England has the worst professional referees throughout the leagues in world football.”
@DanMeister1234: “That's a shame right at the start of the season. Here's to a quick recovery!”
@WestSussexSAFC: “6 weeks I was in a space boot when I fractured my foot, so no doubt you’re looking at 2/3 months getting back up to fitness.”
@FulwelI: “Danny Batth to fold Albert Adomah like a deckchair in February please.”
@JosuM06: “Gotta find a replacement in the market quickly!”
@JC95SAFC: “Definitely not a setback we need so early in the season. He’s been unreal #SAFC.”
@swainyFTM: “How was it not a foul or a yellow card.”
@harrydays4: “We now need 6 players btw.”