The Echo’s SAFC team has launched a new WhatsApp channel for readers.

The Sunderland Echo’s SAFC team has launched a new WhatsApp channel to help you keep up-to-date with all things red and white.

With Sunderland enjoying a stunning start to the new season and with the summer transfer window now closed, fans can still keep up to speed with the latest team, injury and club news via our new channel.

Our SAFC team will be bringing you all the latest transfer news plus we’ll have our in-depth and unrivalled matchday coverage from the Championship fixtures over the course of the season, with Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland tenure off to a stunning start with SAFC unbeaten league leaders.

You can follow along by clicking right here and we’ll bring you the latest Sunderland AFC news direct to your phone.

Our dedicated team of Sunderland writers; Phil Smith, James Copley and Jason Jones will be bringing you the latest team, transfer and injury news throughout the season plus the very best in analysis, opinion and exclusive interviews and news.