The ex-Sunderland striker was scathing in his assessment of the pair following several notable and high-profile PR gaffes during their time on Wearside.

Donald sold 41 per cent of the club to new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus last year in 2021, while still maintaining a 34 per cent share.

Methven continues to own five per cent, while Juan Sartori holds the remaining 20 per cent.

BLACKBURN, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 15: Kevin Kyle (C) and Tommy Miller (R) of Sunderland argue with referee Keith Stroud during the Barclays Premiership match between Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland at Ewood Park on February 15, 2006 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Asked what his thoughts were on Donald and Methven, Kyle told The Echo: “Well, obviously I don’t try and read too much into the political side of football.

“But having done a bit of digging and a bit of research, these two need to disappear because I understand that in business and life that you need to make money.

“They are there to take the passion that the fans have forward. They like to think they can but they won’t.

“Get rid of them and back the other boy [Kyril Louis-Dreyfus] try and get someone in to support him and hopefully Sunderland can try and make the right choices and end up back in the holy grail of the Premier League.

“Once they get there, when they get there, do things a bit better than they have done in the past. We can’t keep going up and down, up and down.”

Fans were alarmed earlier this year when the club's shareholding structure was finally revealed, with Louis-Dreyfus only owning 41% despite having control of executive decision making and a majority on the board.

He also said he had no intention of relinquishing control, but was happy for Methven or Donald's shares to be sold to a 'suitable' investor.

In response to a claim in May that a £42 million bid for 100% of the club's shares had been submitted, a statement from Sunderland AFC reiterated that Louis-Dreyfus had no intention of selling any shares.