George Dobson 'agrees deal' with Sunderland's League One rivals as permanent exit nears - reports
George Dobson has agreed a deal with Charlton Athletic as a permanent departure from Sunderland moves closer – according to reports.
The former Walsall midfielder spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at AFC Wimbledon after falling down the pecking order under Lee Johnson.
But Dobson caught the eye with a string of fine performances and his statistics ranked highly when compared to other League One midfielders during his loan spell.
It was recently reported that Sunderland could be set to release the player from his contract amid outside interest – with Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson confirming his side would likely be priced-out of a deal.
And now Football Insider claim that Charlton have won the race for the midfielder.
They state that the terms of a deal have been agreed and that a move could be announced soon.
Dobson has a year remaining on his contract on Wearside and returned to training with the rest of Sunderland’s first-team squad this week.