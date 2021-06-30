George Dobson 'agrees deal' with Sunderland's League One rivals as permanent exit nears - reports

The former Walsall midfielder spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at AFC Wimbledon after falling down the pecking order under Lee Johnson.

But Dobson caught the eye with a string of fine performances and his statistics ranked highly when compared to other League One midfielders during his loan spell.

It was recently reported that Sunderland could be set to release the player from his contract amid outside interest – with Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson confirming his side would likely be priced-out of a deal.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Dobson

And now Football Insider claim that Charlton have won the race for the midfielder.

They state that the terms of a deal have been agreed and that a move could be announced soon.

Dobson has a year remaining on his contract on Wearside and returned to training with the rest of Sunderland’s first-team squad this week.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.